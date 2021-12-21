Wärtsilä Installs Hybrid Solar Energy System on Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system is containerised and installed on the ship's deck. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering company Wärtsilä has installed a hybrid power system including a solar energy system on board a dry bulk carrier.

The firm has installed its Wärtsilä HY Module hybrid battery power system and solar panels on board the bulker M/V Paolo Topic, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The system is containerised and installed on the ship's deck to save space and avoid needing to dry-dock the vessel.

The ship is managed by Marfin Management.

"This is an extremely exciting development that will lead the way to a more sustainable future," Alex Albertini, CEO of Marfin, said in the statement.

"We will be able to provide our customers and partners with the most advanced vessel performance and environmental quality, and it is without compromising operational effectiveness or flexibility.

"We would like to thank all our partners who worked on the project for this highly innovative and effective solution."