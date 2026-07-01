CSL Used More Than 16,000 MT of B100 Biofuel in the Great Lakes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CSL says 65,000 mt on conventional fuel has been replaced by biofuels since 2021. Image Credit: CSL

Canadian shipping firm CSL Group used 16,356 mt of B100 across 10 vessels operating in the Great Lakes in North America between May and October 2025.

The fuel helped to avoid 54,194 mt of lifecycle CO2 emissions during the year, the firm said in its Corporate Sustainability Report 2025 published on June 26.

In Europe, three vessels consumed 1,497 mt of B6 biofuel and 1,349 mt of B30 biofuel, preventing a further 1,414 mt of lifecycle CO2 emissions.

CSL said biofuel uptake in the region increased in response to FuelEU Maritime and the EU ETS.

The report also showed renewable energy accounted for 11.4% of CSL's total bunker fuel use in 2025, up from 8.7% a year earlier.

CSL said its Great Lakes biofuel programme has logged nearly 100,000 operating hours on B100 since 2021, replacing 65,000 mt of conventional marine fuel and avoiding more than 200,000 mt of CO2 emissions.