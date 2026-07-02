ABS Backs Bound4blue Wind Propulsion Compliance Calculations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Isometric view of CFD simulation of a vessel with 3 eSAILs. Image Credit: Bound4blue

Wind propulsion company Bound4blue has received an independent review from ABS for the methodology it uses to calculate Pwind values for its eSAIL suction sail wind propulsion systems.

The review gives shipowners greater confidence in using the calculations for EEDI, EEXI and FuelEU Maritime compliance, Bound4blue said in an email update on Thursday.

Pwind is the calculated propulsive power available from a wind-assisted propulsion system.

Bound4blue added that its methodology combines computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modelling, wind tunnel validation, and aerodynamic analysis to generate vessel-specific force matrices without requiring full-scale testing.

Verified Pwind values can be used in EEDI and EEXI calculations and to determine the Wind Reward Factor under FuelEU Maritime, helping shipowners quantify the regulatory benefits of wind-assisted propulsion.

José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO and co-founder of bound4blue, said the review provides "certainty and transparency" for shipowners and confirms the methodology is suitable for regulatory use.

ABS said the review supports a consistent framework for evaluating wind-assisted propulsion systems and helping the industry comply with evolving regulations.

The company has installed its eSAIL systems on 11 vessels, with a further seven ships on order representing more than 50 units.