Carnival Moves Ahead with Alaska Shore Power Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Whittier electrification project will allow cruise ships to switch off engines while in port. Image Credit: Elomatic

Cruise company Carnival Corporation is moving forward with a shore power project at Whittier, Alaska, aimed at cutting emissions from ships while docked.

The project, developed with the State of Alaska and Chugach Electric Association, will allow vessels from Holland America Line and Princess Cruises to plug into the local power grid instead of running engines, the firm said in an email statement on Thursday.

Works include electrical upgrades and installation of shore-side connection systems.

Construction started in 2023 with $12 million in combined funding. Key equipment has already been delivered, and the project is expected to be completed by 2027.

“Shore power remains an essential part of our decarbonization strategy as we pursue net zero greenhouse gas emissions from our ship operations by 2050,” Robert Morgenstern, senior vice president for Princess and Holland America’s Alaska operations, said.