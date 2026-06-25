Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Singapore
Thursday June 25, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience. Image Credit: World Fuel
Global fuel supplier World Fuel is seeking to hire a new marine fuel trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in commodity sales, trading or a related commercial environment, as well as preferably some exposure to marine fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Manage fuel purchase requirements from existing customers and act as a key point of contact for transactions
- Develop new business opportunities within existing accounts and proactively prospect new customers
- Research and analyse market opportunities, developing targeted plans to win new business
- Monitor and share market intelligence to support pricing and commercial decision making
- Build and maintain strong customer relationships through regular engagement and client visits
- Maintain an active pipeline of customer targets and prospects
- Support end-to-end transaction coordination, including pricing, delivery, and post-trade activities
- Monitor customer credit exposure and collaborate with credit teams to manage risk
- Assist with operational and logistical support including supplier coordination, delivery execution, and claims resolution
- Ensure a high standard of customer service and responsiveness in a competitive market
For more information, click here.