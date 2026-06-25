BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday June 25, 2026

Global fuel supplier World Fuel is seeking to hire a new marine fuel trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in commodity sales, trading or a related commercial environment, as well as preferably some exposure to marine fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage fuel purchase requirements from existing customers and act as a key point of contact for transactions
  • Develop new business opportunities within existing accounts and proactively prospect new customers
  • Research and analyse market opportunities, developing targeted plans to win new business
  • Monitor and share market intelligence to support pricing and commercial decision making
  • Build and maintain strong customer relationships through regular engagement and client visits
  • Maintain an active pipeline of customer targets and prospects
  • Support end-to-end transaction coordination, including pricing, delivery, and post-trade activities
  • Monitor customer credit exposure and collaborate with credit teams to manage risk
  • Assist with operational and logistical support including supplier coordination, delivery execution, and claims resolution
  • Ensure a high standard of customer service and responsiveness in a competitive market

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
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