BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience. Image Credit: World Fuel

Global fuel supplier World Fuel is seeking to hire a new marine fuel trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in commodity sales, trading or a related commercial environment, as well as preferably some exposure to marine fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage fuel purchase requirements from existing customers and act as a key point of contact for transactions

Develop new business opportunities within existing accounts and proactively prospect new customers

Research and analyse market opportunities, developing targeted plans to win new business

Monitor and share market intelligence to support pricing and commercial decision making

Build and maintain strong customer relationships through regular engagement and client visits

Maintain an active pipeline of customer targets and prospects

Support end-to-end transaction coordination, including pricing, delivery, and post-trade activities

Monitor customer credit exposure and collaborate with credit teams to manage risk

Assist with operational and logistical support including supplier coordination, delivery execution, and claims resolution

Ensure a high standard of customer service and responsiveness in a competitive market

For more information, click here.