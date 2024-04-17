BUNKER JOBS: Commodity Firm Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of bunker sales experience, as well as fluent English and Mandarin. Image Credit: Ambition

A global commodity trading firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Ambition highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is described as 'an independent global trader of marine fuels and bulk commodities with offices and networks across Europe, Asia and America'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of bunker sales experience, as well as fluent English and Mandarin.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Cultivate and expand relationships with existing clients and proactively identify and pursue new business opportunities globally

Taking care of the full cycle of client service, starting from the inquiries, and monitoring the whole process to making sure the payments paid in full

Active trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client

To keep up to date with market and industry changes and trends, as well as global regulatory changes

Have a sound understanding of the international bunker business, which includes ports, suppliers, owners, charterers, and regulations

New business development and networking is a key part of the role, as well as continuous market and opportunities search for the business expansion

Co-operating and supporting colleagues and clients from diverse backgrounds and cultures

For more information, click here.