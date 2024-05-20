BUNKER JOBS: The Hawks Seeks Bunker Trader in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maldives-based bunker supplier The Hawks is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Malaysia.

The company is looking for candidates with strong knowledge of and experience in oil trading and commodity markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Saturday.

"This is a full-time on-site role for a Bunker Trader at The Hawks International Sdn Bhd located in Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia," the company said.

"The Bunker Trader will be responsible for daily trading activities related to oil, commodities, and fuel. They will develop trading strategies and ensure efficient operations in the commodity markets."

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.