BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trading Intern in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Mandarin. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid bunker firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a marine fuel trading intern in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Mandarin, as well as a strong interest in commodity trading, shipping or global energy markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Support the China Trading team with daily market analysis, pricing updates, and trade-related research.

Monitor market movements, shipping activities, and industry developments, with a focus on the China market.

Assist in preparing quotations, commercial reports, and trading data.

Work closely with the Operations team to support the execution of bunker deliveries, documentation, and supplier coordination.

Maintain and update internal trading systems and databases.

Support customer and supplier communications under the guidance of experienced traders.

Participate in team discussions and contribute market intelligence and commercial insights.

Assist with ad hoc projects and continuous improvement initiatives.

For more information, click here.