Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trading Intern in Singapore
Tuesday June 30, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Mandarin. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect
Global hybrid bunker firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a marine fuel trading intern in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Mandarin, as well as a strong interest in commodity trading, shipping or global energy markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Support the China Trading team with daily market analysis, pricing updates, and trade-related research.
- Monitor market movements, shipping activities, and industry developments, with a focus on the China market.
- Assist in preparing quotations, commercial reports, and trading data.
- Work closely with the Operations team to support the execution of bunker deliveries, documentation, and supplier coordination.
- Maintain and update internal trading systems and databases.
- Support customer and supplier communications under the guidance of experienced traders.
- Participate in team discussions and contribute market intelligence and commercial insights.
- Assist with ad hoc projects and continuous improvement initiatives.
For more information, click here.