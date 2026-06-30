BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trading Intern in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday June 30, 2026

Global hybrid bunker firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a marine fuel trading intern in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Mandarin, as well as a strong interest in commodity trading, shipping or global energy markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Support the China Trading team with daily market analysis, pricing updates, and trade-related research.
  • Monitor market movements, shipping activities, and industry developments, with a focus on the China market.
  • Assist in preparing quotations, commercial reports, and trading data.
  • Work closely with the Operations team to support the execution of bunker deliveries, documentation, and supplier coordination.
  • Maintain and update internal trading systems and databases.
  • Support customer and supplier communications under the guidance of experienced traders.
  • Participate in team discussions and contribute market intelligence and commercial insights.
  • Assist with ad hoc projects and continuous improvement initiatives.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
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