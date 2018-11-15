Bunker Jobs: Experienced Bunker Trader, Singapore

by SallingSearch

Salling Search is working with a worldwide and renowned bunker supplier in searching for a new and experienced Bunker Trader for their office in Singapore.

In this role, you will be reporting to the Regional Director for Asia Pacific who is based in Singapore and your primary focus and responsibility is the China market. You are required to hunt for new business, establish new and maintain existing business relationships we well as independently handle the local clients/ suppliers.

Our client is looking for someone with min 2 years experience from the similar bunker trading roles. It is a must that the candidates come with some experience from dealing with Chinese based clients.

Bunker Trading and experience in dealing with Chinese based customers is a must for any candidates applying for this specific role.

Your responsibilities will be (but not limited to)

Promoting the companies services and locations between new and existing clients

Managing accounts assigned to you

Building your own client portfolio in the region and especially in China

Negotiating both long-term contracts as well as for spot business

Adding value to your clients and building long-term relationships

Expected skills, personality and past experience

Strong team player but can also work independently

Be resilient and have a have a "never-give-up" attitude

Works well in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

Can work with well with managing existing accounts as well as hunt for new business

Be compliant according to the rules and regulations set by the company

Have experience and feels confident in canvas sales and cold calling

Have a Bachelor's education as a minimum

All communication will, of course, be kept strictly confidential.

Contact us for more info or apply directly by following the link http://adr.to/2yxd6