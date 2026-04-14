Vitol Carries Out Karachi's Largest-Ever Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vitol delivered 4,900 mt of fuel to the MSC Apollo at Karachi on Monday. Image Credit: Karachi Port Trust

Global commodity trading firm Vitol has carried out the largest delivery of marine fuels ever undertaken at Karachi Port in Pakistan.

Vitol delivered 4,900 mt of fuel to the MSC Apollo at Karachi on Monday, the Karachi Port Trust said in a social media post.

The 8,670 DWT delivery vessel Marine Ista was used for the operation.

"The vessel made a bunker-only call at KPT area," the port authority said in the post.

"This milestone highlights KPT and its stakeholders' enhanced capability to handle large vessels for bunkering and emerging as bunkering hub.

"This expanding market will afford significant boost to Pakistan’s refinery and maritime sectors."

Vitol offers bunkering services at Karachi Anchorage, Karachi Port, and Port Qasim.