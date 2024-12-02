UK Reports New Ship Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 80 nautical miles south of Aden at 9:32 AM UTC on Sunday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden was reported over the weekend, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack about 80 nautical miles south of Aden at 9:32 AM UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Authorities are investigating," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

US Central Command said its destroyers the USS Stockdale and USS O'Kane destroyed three anti-ship ballistic missiles, three aerial drones and one anti-ship cruise missile while escorting three US-owned merchant vessels through the Gulf of Aden on November 30 to December 1.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past year in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.