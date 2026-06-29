MPA Confirms Minor Damage to Boxship After Strait of Hormuz Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened at 2:10 PM UTC about 7.5 nautical miles south-east of Dahit. Image Credit: UKMTO

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has confirmed that the container ship Ever Lovely sustained minor damage after being struck by an unknown projectile while leaving the Strait of Hormuz last week.

The incident occurred at about 10:00 pm Singapore time on June 25, with the Singapore-registered vessel suffering minor damage to its bridge area, MPA said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The Ever Lovely has since completed its transit through the Strait of Hormuz and is continuing its scheduled voyage, MPA said.

All 21 crew members onboard are safe, and there are no Singaporeans among the crew.

MPA added that it remains in close contact with the vessel's management company and will provide any necessary assistance.

MPA condemned the attack, describing it as "unprovoked, unjustifiable, and a breach of international law."

"All actions affecting international shipping must fully comply with international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and not endanger the safety of seafarers and ships at sea," the authority said.

Tensions in the region continue to be high after a second vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman.