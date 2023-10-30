Greater Fuel Efficiency Goal of Marine Tech Firms' Agreement

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday October 30, 2023

Two established names in the maritime technology field are to join forces to increase fuel efficiency, the companies have said.

Subject to regulatory approval, ZeroNorth's multi-service technology platform will combine with the sensor and high-frequency data offering from Alpha Ori Technologies.

The new entity will trade under the ZeroNorth name and seek to "create a leading martime optimisation company and a new powerhouse in shipping's digital transformation", a press statement said.

The agreement will enable access to 12 different services using a single platform and data source resulting in "cost savings, increased profits, and emissions reduction", the statement added.

ZeroNorth is based in Copenhagen; Alph Ori is based in Singapore.

