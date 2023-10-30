ZeroNorth Signs Bunker Efficiency Deal With Alpha Ori

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Agreement creates path to greater fuel efficiency. File Image / Pixabay.

Two established names in the maritime technology field are to join forces to increase fuel efficiency, the companies have said.

Subject to regulatory approval, ZeroNorth's multi-service technology platform will combine with the sensor and high-frequency data offering from Alpha Ori Technologies.

The new entity will trade under the ZeroNorth name and seek to "create a leading martime optimisation company and a new powerhouse in shipping's digital transformation", a press statement said.

The agreement will enable access to 12 different services using a single platform and data source resulting in "cost savings, increased profits, and emissions reduction", the statement added.

ZeroNorth is based in Copenhagen; Alph Ori is based in Singapore.