Hyundai Glovis Lifts First LNG Bunkers from Shell at Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hyundai Glovis plans to operate 32 LNG dual-fuel car carriers by 2028. Image Credit: Dexter Belmar / LinkedIn

Energy firm Shell has bunkered a car carrier of Hyundai Glovis with LNG bunkers at the Port of Singapore.

This marks the first time Shell bunkered a Hyundai Glovis ship, Dexter Belmar, GM and head of global downstream LNG at Shell, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Hyundai Glovis plans to operate 32 LNG dual-fuel car carriers by 2028, with seven already in service.

"As the logistics powerhouse behind Hyundai and Kia's global exports, Hyundai Glovis plays a critical role in meeting maritime transportation demands for finished vehicles," Belmar said.

"These vessels aren't just lowering emissions for finished vehicle logistics, they're among the largest LNG dual-fuel car carriers in the world, with capacities up to 10,800 CEU."