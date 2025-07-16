Orlen and KGS Join Hands to Ramp up Biomethane Production in Poland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Orlen Group supplies conventional marine fuels at ports in Poland. Image Credit: Orlen

Poland's energy firm and bunker supplier Orlen Group and agri-food group Krajowa Grupa Spożywcza (KGS) seek to scale biomethane production in the country.

They aim to leverage agricultural and food-processing waste to produce low-carbon biomethane as per the MoU signed, Orlen said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The agreement covers not only facility construction but also the joint use of resources, including digestate reuse as fertiliser.

Orlen and KGS will work together to secure permits, certifications, and establish supply chains for biomethane distribution.

Orlen supplies conventional marine fuels, including LSMGO and ULSFO, across ports in Poland.

"By 2035, the Group plans to deploy up to 0.24 billion m3 of biomethane per year towards meeting its National Indicative Target," it said.

"The volume will be sourced from wholly owned biomethane plants, joint-venture facilities and offtake agreements."

Biomethane can be used as a drop-in fuel in LNG-fuelled ships.