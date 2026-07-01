Gasum Secures Long-Term LNG Bunker Supply Deal for Fjord1 Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gasum will supply LNG to at least four ferries in Norway. Image Credit: Gasum

Energy firm Gasum has signed a long-term deal to supply LNG to Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1 for vessels operating the Arsvagen-Mortavika ferry route between Stavanger and Haugesund in Norway.

The agreement covers fuel supply to four ferries and one backup ferry, the firm said in an email update on Wednesday.

Gasum will bunker the vessels by truck-to-ship at both ends of the route, with deliveries timed to support the ferries' daily operations.

“For Fjord1, reliable fuel supply is essential to maintaining safe and predictable ferry operations on one of Norway’s most important ferry routes,” Tor Kristoffersen, head of regional operations at Fjord1, said.

Gasum said the deal highlights its ability to provide dependable LNG deliveries through its integrated network of terminals, vessels and trucks across north-west Europe.

In addition to conventional LNG, Gasum also supplies bio-LNG, which can be used as drop-in fuel in LNG-fuelled ships.

"The agreement underlines our ability to provide reliable LNG deliveries for demanding maritime operations thanks to our fully integrated and seamless supply chain,” Jacob Granqvist, Vice President Maritime at Gasum, said.