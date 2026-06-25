Hafnia Pools Used Biofuel and Emissions Credits to Meet FuelEU Requirements

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company says 108 vessels in its pools avoided FuelEU penalties. Image Credit: Hafnia

Hafnia Pools has said it successfully met the FuelEU Maritime requirements for 2025 by using biofuel, purchasing emissions credits and the pooling mechanism, allowing partners to avoid compliance penalties.

108 vessels in its pools exceeded the emissions limits individually, but compliance was achieved by balancing emissions across the pool with lower-emitting vessels, it said in an update on Wednesday.

The approach also generated cost savings for pool partners.

FuelEU Maritime came into effect in January 2025, setting greenhouse gas intensity limits for ships calling at EU ports.

The deadline for finalising compliance pooling arrangements for the 2025 reporting year passed on April 30, while any applicable penalties must be paid by June 30.

The update came as Hafnia reported Q1 2026 results, with its pool platform expanding to more than 170 product and chemical tankers after five vessels joined during the quarter.

The additions increased the number of Pool Partners to 24.