New Marine Fuel Trading Firm Launched in UAE

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zoher Khambati is director of Kinectic Bunkers FZCO. Image Credit: Zoher Khambati / LinkedIn

A new marine fuel trading company has been launched in the UAE.

Kinetic Bunkers FZCO will focus on worldwide trading from a based in Dubai, Zoher Khambati, director of the new company, told Ship & Bunker on Thursday. The firm has particular knowledge of key markets in Asia and Europe.

"After more than 25 years in the maritime industry, including over 20 years in physical bunker supply and bunker trading, I have recently taken the step of establishing my own trading house," Khambati said.

"Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of working closely with shipowners, operators, managers, physical suppliers, and traders across a wide range of markets, building strong relationships and gaining valuable industry experience along the way.

"My objective is to provide reliable, transparent, and customer-focused bunker trading services, while maintaining a strong emphasis on long-term partnerships and responsive service."

Khambati was previously a bunker trader for International Marine and Energy in Dubai from March 2020 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Orion Holdings from 2010 to 2020, for Modest & Parsons International from 2004 to 2010 and for Fal Oil Co from 1994 to 2004.