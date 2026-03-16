Ineratec Unveils Containerised E-Fuels Production Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The containerised e-fuels production unit can be deployed quickly. Image Credit: Ineratec

German e-fuels producer Ineratec has unveiled a containerised e-fuels production unit that can be deployed quickly in diverse locations.

The new system, called Lifeline, was introduced at an event in Frankfurt co-hosted with German company Rheinmetall and attended by policymakers and industry representatives, Ineratec said in a press release on March 10.

The units use power-to-liquid technology to convert electricity, hydrogen and captured CO2 into synthetic fuels.

According to the company, each plant is designed to produce 4,000 to 7,000 mt/year of synthetic fuels.

E-fuels, such as e-diesel and e-methanol, are increasingly being considered by the shipping industry as it seeks to eliminate its carbon emissions.

The containerised design allows the units to be rapidly deployed and integrated with existing energy systems, enabling fuel production closer to demand and reducing reliance on long supply chains.

Ineratec is also working with Rheinmetall and other partners under the Giga PtX initiative to develop a wider network of modular synthetic fuel plants across Europe.

The announcement was made at the company’s ERA ONE facility in Frankfurt-Hochst, which produces synthetic aviation fuel and e-diesel.