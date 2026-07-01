Dutch Agency Advances Zero-Emission Emergency Tugboat Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stillstrom is one of the project partners. Image Credit: Stillstrom

Dutch agency Rijkswaterstaat has launched the research and development phase of its Power2Tow programme to develop a new generation of near-zero-emission emergency towing vessels for the North Sea.

Three consortia have been selected to develop competing concepts for electric Emergency Response Towing Vessels (ERTVs), along with offshore and onshore charging infrastructure, the agency said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The teams are Kustkracht (Kotug International, IHC Defense and Bluewater Energy Services), Multraship Ocean Towage, Damen Shipbuilding and Stillstrom, and Smit Terminals Europe with Smit Salvage.

Each consortium will receive funding to refine and test its design before Rijkswaterstaat selects one team to build and operate the system without launching a new tender.

The project calls for three electric ERTVs capable of charging offshore using wind-generated electricity. The vessels will operate on battery power wherever possible, while sustainable e-methanol will be used during emergency towing operations.

Power2Tow also includes the development of offshore and shoreside charging infrastructure and a 25-year service contract.

The project forms part of the Dutch government's fleet renewal programme aimed at decarbonising state-owned vessels while improving safety around North Sea shipping and offshore wind farms.