Vessel Set on Fire by Red Sea Missile Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The unnamed vessel came under attack 23 nautical miles west of Al Mukha in Yemen at about 2:35 PM UTC on Saturday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship was reported in the Red Sea over the weekend, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The unnamed vessel came under attack 23 nautical miles west of Al Mukha in Yemen at about 2:35 PM UTC on Saturday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"A vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile," the agency said.

"The resulting fire was successfully extinguished by the crew.

"Vessel and crew are reported safe.

"Vessel is proceeding to next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past four months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.