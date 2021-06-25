BUNKER JOBS: Nordic Marine Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based at Nordic Marine Oil's office in Denmark. Image Credit: Nordic Marine Oil

Bunker supplier Nordic Marine Oil is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates for a role focusing on truck supply at Danish ports, it said in a job advertisement on its website. Experience of the bunker industry is not needed, but candidates will need to be comfortable dealing with client requests on complicated logistical matters, the company said.

The advertisement lists the following qualifications for the role:

Experience from the forwarding/shipping industry

Comfortable in negotiations with international clients

Computer proficient

Able to travel and work independently

Positive, proactive and responsible

The deadline for applications is August 23. For more information, click here.