EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Nordic Marine Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in Denmark
Friday June 25, 2021
The new hire will be based at Nordic Marine Oil's office in Denmark. Image Credit: Nordic Marine Oil
Bunker supplier Nordic Marine Oil is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Denmark.
The company is looking for candidates for a role focusing on truck supply at Danish ports, it said in a job advertisement on its website. Experience of the bunker industry is not needed, but candidates will need to be comfortable dealing with client requests on complicated logistical matters, the company said.
The advertisement lists the following qualifications for the role:
- Experience from the forwarding/shipping industry
- Comfortable in negotiations with international clients
- Computer proficient
- Able to travel and work independently
- Positive, proactive and responsible
The deadline for applications is August 23. For more information, click here.