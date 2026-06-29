EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks Senior Trader in Piraeus
Monday June 29, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker trader. Image Credit: Uni-Fuels
Marine fuel trading firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Piraeus.
The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker trader and a performance-driven track record, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Play a crucial role in driving our growth as a key player in our trading team
- Leverage your extensive industry knowledge and network to drive profitability and growth
- Manage end-to-end marine fuel transactions with precision
- Shape business development and marketing strategies
- Identify opportunities in vary market conditions
- Lead efforts to optimize margins
- Provide mentorship and knowledge sharing across the team
- Deliver market insights
- Adapt and stay atop of changing market regulations, industry trends and market dynamics
For more information, click here.