Fujairah March Bunker Sales Drop by 8.7% on Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Q1's total for Fujairah was 1.82 million mt, the least sine Q2 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: S&P Global Commodity Insights / Fujairah Oil Industry Zone

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah sank by 8.7% on the year in March, while recovering from February's low.

Fujairah's total sales excluding lubricants totaled 639,811 m3 in March, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights. The total was down by 8.7% on the year, but up by 15.5% from February's level and the most since August 2024.

That left Q1's total for Fujairah at 1.82 million mt, the least sine Q2 2023.

Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, saw total sales climb by 0.5% on the year and by 7.7% from February's level last month.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah gained 29.3% on the year to 1,195 m3 in March. 380 CST VLSFO dropped by 6.6% to 432,560 m3, 380 CST HSFO lost 15.2% to 168,140 m3, MGO sank by 60.1% to 128 m3 and LSMGO lost 1% to 37,788 m3.

HSFO took up 26.3% of the total, down from 28.3% a year earlier.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in March was $516.50/mt, down by 8.2% on the month and by 19.7% on the year.

Singapore's average VLSFO price in March was $517/mt, down by 9.1% from February's level and by 19.5% from the level seen a year earlier.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost 6.8% on the month and 16.6% on the year to $554.50/mt in March.