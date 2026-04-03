BUNKER JOBS: DS Norden Seeks Bunker Manager in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The job is based in Copenhagen. Image Credit: DS Norden

Shipping firm DS Norden is seeking to hire a bunker manager in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with experience or exposure to bunker trading or procurement, it said in a LinkedIn job posting this week.

The advertisement lists the following core responsibilities for the role:

Manage inquiries and day-to-day procurement and support on contract negotiation and execution.

Negotiating bunker contracts and commercial terms alongside senior colleagues.

Contributing to post‑fixture optimisation across voyages and trades.

Handling and resolution of bunker‑related claims (quantity, quality, delays).

Engaging directly with suppliers and counterparties in the Atlantic market.

Working closely with chartering, operations and global bunker colleagues to ensure smooth execution.

To apply for the role, click here.