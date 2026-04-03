EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: DS Norden Seeks Bunker Manager in Denmark
Friday April 3, 2026
The job is based in Copenhagen. Image Credit: DS Norden
Shipping firm DS Norden is seeking to hire a bunker manager in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The company is looking for candidates with experience or exposure to bunker trading or procurement, it said in a LinkedIn job posting this week.
The advertisement lists the following core responsibilities for the role:
- Manage inquiries and day-to-day procurement and support on contract negotiation and execution.
- Negotiating bunker contracts and commercial terms alongside senior colleagues.
- Contributing to post‑fixture optimisation across voyages and trades.
- Handling and resolution of bunker‑related claims (quantity, quality, delays).
- Engaging directly with suppliers and counterparties in the Atlantic market.
- Working closely with chartering, operations and global bunker colleagues to ensure smooth execution.
To apply for the role, click here.