BUNKER JOBS: DS Norden Seeks Bunker Manager in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday April 3, 2026

Shipping firm DS Norden is seeking to hire a bunker manager in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with experience or exposure to bunker trading or procurement, it said in a LinkedIn job posting this week.

The advertisement lists the following core responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage inquiries and day-to-day procurement and support on contract negotiation and execution.
  • Negotiating bunker contracts and commercial terms alongside senior colleagues.
  • Contributing to post‑fixture optimisation across voyages and trades.
  • Handling and resolution of bunker‑related claims (quantity, quality, delays).
  • Engaging directly with suppliers and counterparties in the Atlantic market.
  • Working closely with chartering, operations and global bunker colleagues to ensure smooth execution.

To apply for the role, click here

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com