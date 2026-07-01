Damen Fits Econowind Wind Propulsion System on Cargo Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind propulsion systems harness wind energy for propulsion, helping reduce bunker fuel consumption and emissions. Image Credit: Remko Bouma / LinkedIn

Shipyard Damen has completed the installation of a wind-assisted propulsion system on a hybrid cargo vessel of Germany's Reederei Bernd Sibum, without taking the ship into dry dock.

The retrofit of MV Baltic Timber was carried out entirely quayside at Damen Shiprepair Harlingen, allowing the vessel to remain on schedule while minimising off-hire time, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The yard installed two Econowind VentoFoils, a wind propulsion system that Damen said is expected to reduce the vessel's fuel consumption by up to 12%.

The vessel had been prepared for the installation during construction, enabling the work to be completed in just four days.

Damen said the project highlights how wind-assisted propulsion can be retrofitted to existing vessels with minimal operational disruption.

The company added that its network of 12 ship-repair yards can carry out similar installations either at its own facilities or quayside at other berths as shipowners seek practical ways to cut fuel use and emissions.