Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 26
Thursday July 2, 2026
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 25 – July 1, 2026
|6/29/2026
|Basel Athena
|MPP
|Feb 1999
|Medway Ship Management
|6/29/2026
|Bao Dat Thanh 99
|HANDYMAX
|Jan 1997
|Thanh Thanh Dat
|6/28/2026
|Hai Xu
|GEN CARGO
|May 1996
|Hong Kong King Sail Shipping
|6/27/2026
|Akdeniz
|ROPAX FERRY
|Jan 1979
|IHH
|6/27/2026
|Asian Gas II
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|Nov 1995
|Tanker Armada Nusanatra
|6/26/2026
|Wantong 497
|MPP
|Nov 1986
|Wantong International Group
|6/26/2026
|FPSO Cidade de Niteroi MV18
|FPSO TANKER
|Nov 1986
|Modec Inc
|6/26/2026
|Aeolos Kenteris II
|ROPAX FERRY
|Jul 2001
|Undisclosed