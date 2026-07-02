Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 26

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 2, 2026

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 25 – July 1, 2026

6/29/2026     Basel Athena     MPP     Feb 1999     Medway Ship Management    
6/29/2026     Bao Dat Thanh 99     HANDYMAX     Jan 1997     Thanh Thanh Dat    
6/28/2026     Hai Xu     GEN CARGO     May 1996     Hong Kong King Sail Shipping    
6/27/2026     Akdeniz     ROPAX FERRY     Jan 1979     IHH    
6/27/2026     Asian Gas II     FULLY PRESSURISED     Nov 1995     Tanker Armada Nusanatra    
6/26/2026     Wantong 497     MPP     Nov 1986     Wantong International Group    
6/26/2026     FPSO Cidade de Niteroi MV18     FPSO TANKER     Nov 1986     Modec Inc    
6/26/2026     Aeolos Kenteris II     ROPAX FERRY     Jul 2001     Undisclosed

 

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With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

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