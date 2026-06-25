Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 25

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 25, 2026

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 18 – June 24, 2026

6/21/2026     Pearl I     HANDY BULKER     Jun 1996     Negoship Line    
6/20/2026     Xin Hai 18     GEN CARGO     Dec 2004     Wantong International Group    
6/20/2026     Aeolos Kenteris     ROPAX FERRY     Aug 2001     Undisclosed    
6/20/2026     Kurdos     HANDY TANKER     Jun 2001     Petrofleet Ship Management    
6/18/2026     Mai 1     SMALL TANKER     Sep 1985     Klop Shiptrading   

 

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With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

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