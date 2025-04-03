BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Ninth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices continued to climb on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a ninth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $567/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since March 3.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $501.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $764/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.46/bl to $74.95/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $5/mt to $543/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $0.50/mt to $503.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5.50/mt to $539.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1.50/mt to $535/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $1.87/bl from the previous session's close at $73.08/bl as of 6:56 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $14.08/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.