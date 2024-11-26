BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Six Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for the first in six consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $587.50/mt on Monday, having reached the highest level since November 11 in the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2/mt to $490/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $765/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.16/bl to $73.01/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $1/mt to $570/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1/mt to $515.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2/mt to $563/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1/mt to $555/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.10/bl from the previous session's close at $73.11/bl as of 7:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt rise in bunker prices.