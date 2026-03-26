ABB Upgrades Propulsion Systems on CoolCo's LNG Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The upgrades cover nine LNG carriers. Image Credit: ABB

Engineering firm ABB has upgraded propulsion drive systems on nine LNG carriers owned by Cool Company Ltd. (CoolCo), extending their operational life by more than ten years.

The upgrade focused on modernising frequency converters within the propulsion systems, improving reliability while keeping dry dock time to a minimum, ABB said in an email statement on Thursday.

ABB retained the existing infrastructure, replacing only key electronic and control components.

The vessels, built in 2015, are equipped with ABB propulsion systems including ACS6000 frequency converters.

ABB added the upgrades will improve reliability and help ensure the ships remain available for service over the long term.

“They have now extended drives’ lifetime by more than ten years, continuing to benefit from our full technical backing and spare part availability thanks to the adoption of our latest technologies,” Tomas Arhippainen, Business Line Manager at ABB’s Marine & Ports division, said.

The work was carried out at a shipyard in China alongside scheduled maintenance, allowing ABB to offer extended warranties of up to 24 months on the upgraded systems