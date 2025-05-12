BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

Monday May 12, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6.50/mt to $526/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since April 28.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $7/mt to $455.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose  by $6.50/mt to $700.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.07/bl to $63.91/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $6.50/mt to $511/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $7/mt to $451/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $3.50/mt to $498/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $4.50/mt to $450.50/mt.

On Monday  morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.38/bl from the previous session's close at $64.29/bl as of 5:46 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.86/mt rise in bunker prices.

