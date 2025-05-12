BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6.50/mt to $526/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since April 28.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $7/mt to $455.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $6.50/mt to $700.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.07/bl to $63.91/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $6.50/mt to $511/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $7/mt to $451/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $3.50/mt to $498/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $4.50/mt to $450.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.38/bl from the previous session's close at $64.29/bl as of 5:46 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.86/mt rise in bunker prices.