ABS, Daewoo Shipbuilding Join Forces on VLCC Fuel Cell Retrofit Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership follows on from another collaboration last year. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ABS has signed a deal with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to develop the use of solid oxide fuel cells on board VLCCs, the organisation said Thursday.

The two companies will review the feasibility of retrofitting a VLCC with the technology, ABS said in a statement on its website.

"This JDP will contribute to gain knowledge on safe use and accommodation of a fuel cell system with constraints of space on the ocean going vessels, benefitting maritime sectors seeking green technology for electricity and propulsion," Il Guk Woo, vice president of naval and energy system research at Daewoo Shipbuilding, said in the statement.

The two organisations previously collaborated last year on a project looking at the efficiency of solid oxide fuel cells in combination with a gas turbine hybrid system.