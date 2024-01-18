BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $623.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since January 11. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $1/mt to $494/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $3/mt to $849/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.41/bl to $77.88/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $7/mt to $599.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $5.50/mt to $536.50/mt, at Fujairah they rallied by $3.50/mt to $598/mt, and at Houston they declined by $4.50/mt to $581/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.46/bl at $78.34/bl as of 6:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.46/mt rise in bunker prices.