BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen slightly so far this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $553/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since March 13.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $494.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $2.50/mt to $746/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $0.51/bl to $70.56/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5/mt to $518.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $497/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3/mt to $514/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $7/mt to $531.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.34/bl from the previous session's close at $70.22/bl as of 6:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.56/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.