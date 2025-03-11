BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Steady as Crude Drops

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped sharply in the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite a drop in crude.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $552/mt on Monday, having reached its lowest level since September 2021 in the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3/mt to $496.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $3.50/mt to $749/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $1.08/bl to $69.28/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $508/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $2/mt to $494/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4/mt to $510/mt, and at Houston they rose by $5/mt to $521/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.45/bl from the previous session's close at $69.73/bl as of 10:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.39/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.