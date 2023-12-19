UK Reports New Incident in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported the incident happened about 80 nautical miles north-east of Djibouti on Tuesday morning. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new incident has been reported in the Red Sea after a spate of recent attacks on commercial shipping in the area, according to the British authorities.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported the incident happened about 80 nautical miles north-east of Djibouti on Tuesday morning at about 5:30 AM UTC, without providing further information.

"Authorities are investigating," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activities to UKMTO."

On Monday the US announced a new international taskforce to boost maritime security in the region after recent attacks from Yemen's Houthi movement. Several leading shipping companies are now instructing their fleets to take longer routes to avoid the area altogether, which is set to deliver an increase in global bunker demand.