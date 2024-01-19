BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global bunker prices have declined this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for a fourth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $623/mt on Thursday, remaining at the lowest level since January 11. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $3.50/mt to $490.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $847.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.22/bl to $79.10/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $9.50/mt to $609/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $10/mt to $546.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1.50/mt to $599.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3/mt to $584/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.07/bl at $79.03/bl as of 6:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt fall in bunker prices.