Real Power Versus Corporate Titles: A Dichotomy?

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Vernon Jayanathan

In many firms, there is a disconnect between job titles and personal power/influence.

In our industry, a title like 'head of trading' may sound wonderful, but doesn't always reflect the level of influence/perceived value a person brings in the eyes of the principals.

Titles in a workplace are usually assigned around a hierarchical structure, but do not always reflect the impact one has on the company's situation. For instance, a role like 'head of Dubai office' might hold an impressive title, but that person may have limited sway if there is no direct line between them and the revenue especially when times are tough.

Those 'beneath' them often hold more overall influence because they 'bring in the money'.

Basically the line between those traders and the revenue is a 'direct' as opposed to 'dotted' and this is often transparent.

Sometimes the traders are only doing well because of the coaching and general guidance given to them by the senior manager/director. However, sometimes this is lost amongst those at the very top, especially during tough times. Why? Because to some, they can unfortunately be seen as a cost.

In many firms, those traders without the title or direct reports can wield a lot more clout through the relationships they have with key clients, and their 'insider' industry knowledge.

To address this, those overseeing them need to ensure that they really are masters of their craft.

I always suggest to them to hold on to a few clients and at least cover their overheads with their personal trading efforts. That way they can more easily empathise with their direct reports as they will understand what they are experiencing in the market.

This will enable them to command more respect and also hold on to their value internally.

Importantly, it will make it easier for them to find another role if they are ever made redundant.

I do tell my trader candidates that 'power' in this industry doesn't always reside in titles. Real power comes from the visible value one brings to a firm in terms of revenue. It is also a result of the overral example one set to others by the general behaviours they exude, not just within the firm but in the industry as a whole.

What example are you setting?

As it happens, I am looking for senior traders in Tallin, Dubai, Turkey, Norway and Singapore. All these roles hold considerable power and influence as they are all crucial positions for my clients.

Interested? Contact me on:

Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

Discretion does of course, come as standard.