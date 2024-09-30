BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $6.50/mt to $591/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since September 19.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $11.50/mt to $480.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $2.50/mt to $726/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.38/bl to $71.98/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $12.50/mt to $579/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $4.50/mt to $520.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $10/mt to $567.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $1.50/mt to $507/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.57/bl from the previous session's close at $72.55/bl as of 8:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.29/mt rise in bunker prices.