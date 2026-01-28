Trio to Develop Ammonia Power System to Replace Marine Generators

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vinssen, Samsung Heavy Industries and Amogy have launched a joint project to develop a 1 MW system using ammonia to generate electricity onboard ships. Image Credit: Vinssen

A joint development project has been launched to build an ammonia-based power system intended to replace conventional marine generators on vessels.

The project brings together South Korea-based hydrogen fuel cell firm Vinssen, shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries and technology firm Amogy to develop and commercialise a 1 MW-class ammonia-to-power system for ships, Vinssen said in a press release on Wednesday.

The system is designed to replace conventional marine diesel generators, converting ammonia into hydrogen to power proton exchange membrane fuel cells and generate electricity without combustion.

Ammonia is seen as a potential fuel to decarbonise the shipping sector.

The partners said the system will be similar in size to existing marine engines, allowing it to be installed on large ships with minimal design changes.

"This collaboration is a significant step toward transitioning the maritime industry from internal combustion engines to fuel cell-based electric propulsion,” Lee Chil-Han, CEO of Vinssen, said.