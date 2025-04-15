BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a third consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $523/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since April 8.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $6/mt to $457.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $4/mt to $704/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.12/bl to $64.88/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $9/mt to $495/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $5.50/mt to $447.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $7.50/mt to $490.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $5.50/mt to $468.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.06/bl from the previous session's close at $64.94/bl as of 6:40 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.45/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.