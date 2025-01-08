Orim Energy Hires Senior Trader at Geneva Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anghinoni formerly worked in the bunker desk at Saras Trading in Geneva. Image Credit: Davide Anghinoni / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Orim Energy has appointed a senior trader at its Geneva office.

Davide Anghinoni has joined the company as a senior trader this month.

"With this appointment, Orim Energy is further enhancing its capabilities in Europe's centre of fuel oil trading to accelerate growth in the Mediterranean (MED)," the firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Anghinoni formerly worked in the bunker desk at Saras Trading in Geneva.

"In his new role, Davide Anghinoni, who comes from a leading Italian energy multinational, will

become head of fuel & bunker sales in the MED region and responsible for driving new business."

"With the well-connected and highly experienced senior trader on board, Orim Energy is well-positioned to deliver its ambitions: growing its bunker and cargo trading business in the ARA and MED to solidify its leading market position and expanding into key fuel oil trade markets West of Suez."

Orim delivers more than 2 million mt/year of various marine fuel grades to its customers.