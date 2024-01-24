Gas Bunker Barge Completes its Hundredth Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gas Vitality bunkers vessel at Marseilles. Image Credit / V Group.

An liquefied natural gas bunker barge has chalked up its hundredth operation in the southern French port of Marseilles.

The barge, Gas Vitality, bunkered the boxship, MSC Freya, in the port.

Gas Vitality is owned by MOL, chartered to TotalEnergies and managed by V.Ships France.

"Since the start of TotalEnergies' LNG bunkering operations in November 2020, our chartered LNG bunker vessels based in Marseille and Rotterdam, respectively, the Gas Vitality and the Gas Agility, have conducted world-premier, large-scale operations across key bunker hubs with high levels of performance and safety records," said TotalEnergies Marine Fuels vice-president, Louise Tricoire.

"We will continue to enhance the growing bunker needs of different vessel types using alternative, lower-carbon and cleaner marine fuel options as the shipping industry's decarbonization ambitions accelerate," he added.

LNG as marine fuel is seen by many as the front runner among the various alternative bunker fuels on offer to ship operators.