Mabanaft Signs 100,000 MT/Year Green Methanol Bunker Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mabanaft may buy as much as 100,000 mt/year of green methanol under the deal. File Image / Pixabay

Energy firm Mabanaft has signed a deal setting out plans to take on up to 100,000 mt/year of green methanol, with a view to supplying it as bunker fuel.

The company has signed a heads of agreement with e-fuels company HIF Global for the planned offtake of methanol produced with renewable power and captured carbon dioxide, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"We strongly believe in the potential of e-methanol as a key enabler of the energy transition, and we are proud to deepen our partnership with HIF Global," Volker Ebeling, senior vice president for noew energy, supply and infrastructure at Mabanaft, said in the statement.

"This agreement is a further step forward in providing our shipping customers with a viable, alternative fuel.

"In parallel we are now in the process of making methanol storage available at our Hamburg tank terminal and possibly further global locations.

"Our combined efforts help bridging the gap towards a broader adoption of methanol in the maritime sector."