Ascenz Joins Rise-X.IO in Offering Bunker Digitalisation Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rise-x.io's QuayChain software is a blockchain-based platform for marine fuel purchases. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Marine digital services company Ascenz is launching a partnership with supply chain automation company Rise-x.io to offer digitalisation services to the shipping and bunker industries.

"This partnership combines the Bunker Monitoring capabilities and services of Ascenz with rise-x.io’s QuayChain platform to automate the marine fuel supply chain to help customers in the sector to optimise their fuel spend and increase vessel profitability," the companies said in a statement Wednesday.

The QuayChain software is a blockchain-based platform aimed at optimising the bunker purchasing process, according to Rise-x.io.

"We anticipate the demand for these types of digital solutions to continue to increase as the industry grapples with rising costs and increasing supply chain complexity," Julien Glory, CEO at Ascenz, said in the statement.