Salalah Bunker Deliveries Despite Anchorage Closure for Monsoon Season

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The monsoon season in Oman typically last from early June to September. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker deliveries at the Omani port of Salalah are continuing despite the closure of the port's anchorage for monsoon season.

Local supplier FECO will continue to supply ships at berth with VLSFO and LSMGO using its barge the HIDE, a company representative told Ship & Bunker. The vessel is permanently stationed at Salalah.

"Deliveries can be performed during cargo operations for bulkers and container vessels at all Salalah port berths," the company representative said.

The monsoon season in the area typically last from early June to September, with high waves making bunker deliveries at anchorage difficult.

For more information and bunker enquiries at Salalah, contact bunkers@feco-oman.com.