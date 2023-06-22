Onboard Carbon Capture Project Wins Bureau Veritas Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company awarded its approval in principle to the project from Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings and Qiyao Environmental Technology. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

A project to retrofit onboard carbon capture systems to two dry bulk carriers has won the initial approval of classification society Bureau Veritas.

The company awarded its approval in principle to the project from Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings and Qiyao Environmental Technology, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The plan is to fit carbon capture systems to two of Wah Kwong's bulkers as a means of upgrading the vessels' CII ratings.

"Based on the specific design parameters of the vessels, Qiyao Environ Tec developed a customised design of a CCS unit for the two vessels," Bureau Veritas said in the statement.

"The CCS unit has passed laboratory tests, achieving over 85% CO2 capture from the exhaust gas flow, and is being continuously optimised and upgraded.

"The system is based on an organic amine solution which extracts CO2 from exhaust gas, before it is cooled into liquid form and stored in a low temperature storage tank.

The study showed that CCS enabled the two vessels to remain compliant by upgrading and maintaining their CII rating at a C level until 2030."