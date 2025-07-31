Shanghai Hosts China's First-Ever ULSFO Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A ship of Cosco Shipping Lines was bunkered with ULSFO at Yangshan Port. Image Credit: Lingang authority

Shanghai has conducted China's first ULSFO bunkering operation using domestically produced fuel.

About 875 mt of ULSFO was supplied to Cosco Shipping Lines' vessel Cosco Pride by PetroChina Fuel Oil Co on July 24, the Lingang Special Area Administration of Shanghai Pilot Free Zone announced on Monday.

The operation was carried out at Yangshan Port in Shanghai.

"This means that Shanghai Port has become the sole port in the Asia-Pacific region providing ULSFO refuelling services," the authority claims.

However, the grade has also been sold in limited volumes in Singapore, where just 1,900 mt was recorded in June.

ULSFO complies with the 0.1% sulfur limit in Emission Control Areas (ECAs), allowing vessels without scrubbers to operate in these zones using ULSFO or LSMGO.

Shanghai now offers various types of conventional bunker fuels, along with biofuels, LNG and methanol.

Between January and June 2025, a total of 2.45 million mt of bunker fuels have been supplied to international shipping in Shanghai.

"In order to help Shanghai create an international shipping bunkering service center, PetroChina established Shanghai Fuyuan Fuel Oil Co Ltd in the Yangshan Free Trade Zone in 2022," the authority said.